IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals and Deals

Candied Bacon

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Darnell Ferguson
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bacon
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed light brown sugar

Chef notes

Bacon wants to be candied. You can't beat the combination of sticky, sweet brown sugar and crispy, salty bacon.

Technique tip: Place the bacon on a wire rack so it doesn't cook in its own fat.

Swap option: Use cayenne instead of black pepper for a spicier version.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line 2 half sheet pans with foil and place a wire rack into the pans.

2.

Lay the bacon over the prepared sheet pans in a single layer.

3.

Top with black pepper, to taste.

4.

Sprinkle the brown sugar over the bacon and use your hands to spread it evenly, gently pressing it into place.

5.

Bake until crispy and caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes.

Savannah Guthrie learns to make breakfast favorites | Starting from Scratch

March 21, 202224:59

Recipe Tags

American5 or less ingredients BreakfastBrunchComfort FoodSide dishes

More Side dishesSee All

Smoked Paprika Onion Rings

Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon

Green Beans with Shallots and Bacon

Crawfish and Corn Maque Choux

French Onion Mac and Cheese

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

Instant Pot Rice

Cheesy Potato Gratin

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella

Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup

Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.

Potato-Cauli Mash with Yogurt and Chives