COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
- 1 pound bacon
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
Chef notes
Bacon wants to be candied. You can't beat the combination of sticky, sweet brown sugar and crispy, salty bacon.
Technique tip: Place the bacon on a wire rack so it doesn't cook in its own fat.
Swap option: Use cayenne instead of black pepper for a spicier version.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line 2 half sheet pans with foil and place a wire rack into the pans.2.
Lay the bacon over the prepared sheet pans in a single layer.3.
Top with black pepper, to taste.4.
Sprinkle the brown sugar over the bacon and use your hands to spread it evenly, gently pressing it into place.5.
Bake until crispy and caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes.