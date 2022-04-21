Chef notes

Cooking shrimp takes minimal effort and time since it's a lean protein. You can customize the salad with your favorite leafy greens and other veggies you enjoy. Using Greek yogurt for a dressing is also a way to ensure all yogurt you purchase at the top of the week doesn't go to waste.

Technique tips: Keep the dressing separate and add it only when you’re going to eat the salad. Add the avocado the day that you’re going to eat the salad to reduce browning.

Swap option: Swap shrimp for 1 pound of chicken breasts or extra-firm tofu, chopped into 1-inch pieces.