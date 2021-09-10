IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cajun Cheeseburger

Katie Stilo / TODAY
JJ Johnson
Ingredients

Caramelized Onions
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 6 yellow onions, thinly sliced
  • kosher salt
    • Burgers
  • 1 pound ground beef chuck, 80/20 blend
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • canola oil
  • 4 slices sharp cheddar cheese
  • 4 potato buns
  • caramelized onions (recipe above)
  • Flamin' Hot Cheetos, crushed
  • gumbo seasoning, such as Lawry's, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This is not your average cheeseburger, to say the least. Sweet, caramelized onions, sharp melted cheddar, crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Lawry's ensure that every bite packs a big, flavorful punch.

    Technique tip: When caramelizing onions, place the lid on during the first few minutes of cooking to slightly steam onions and help them cook down.

    Swap option: Use your favorite burger blend such as ground brisket or short rib.

    Preparation

    For the caramelized onions:

    Preheat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sliced yellow onions. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until onions have softened slightly, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Remove the lid and season with salt. Continue to cook until onions are a deep golden-brown, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat and reserve for topping the burger.

    For the burgers:

    1.

    Preheat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

    2.

    In a large mixing bowl, season the meat with salt and pepper. Mix to combine (be sure not to overmix, or else meat will become tough).

    3.

    Divide meat into 4 equal patties, roughly 1/4-pound each.

    4.

    Lightly oil preheated skillet with canola oil. Add patties to the skillet and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes per side.

    5.

    After flipping to the second side, add cheese. Place lid on top of skillet to melt cheese, about 1 minute.

    To assemble:

    Place a burger patty onto each bottom bun. Add caramelized onions, Cheetos and gumbo seasoning. Add the top bun and serve immediately.

    Make Buffalo wings, pork nachos, cheeseburgers for Sunday Night Football

