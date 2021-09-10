Ingredients
Chef notes
This is not your average cheeseburger, to say the least. Sweet, caramelized onions, sharp melted cheddar, crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Lawry's ensure that every bite packs a big, flavorful punch.
Technique tip: When caramelizing onions, place the lid on during the first few minutes of cooking to slightly steam onions and help them cook down.
Swap option: Use your favorite burger blend such as ground brisket or short rib.
Preparation
For the caramelized onions:
Preheat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sliced yellow onions. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until onions have softened slightly, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove the lid and season with salt. Continue to cook until onions are a deep golden-brown, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat and reserve for topping the burger.
For the burgers:1.
Preheat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.2.
In a large mixing bowl, season the meat with salt and pepper. Mix to combine (be sure not to overmix, or else meat will become tough).3.
Divide meat into 4 equal patties, roughly 1/4-pound each.4.
Lightly oil preheated skillet with canola oil. Add patties to the skillet and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes per side.5.
After flipping to the second side, add cheese. Place lid on top of skillet to melt cheese, about 1 minute.
To assemble:
Place a burger patty onto each bottom bun. Add caramelized onions, Cheetos and gumbo seasoning. Add the top bun and serve immediately.