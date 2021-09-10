Chef notes

This is not your average cheeseburger, to say the least. Sweet, caramelized onions, sharp melted cheddar, crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Lawry's ensure that every bite packs a big, flavorful punch.

Technique tip: When caramelizing onions, place the lid on during the first few minutes of cooking to slightly steam onions and help them cook down.

Swap option: Use your favorite burger blend such as ground brisket or short rib.