Swap Option: Use Parmigiano-Reggiano instead of Pecorino Romano.

Roasted asparagus is one of my favorite sides. When coated with a ton of pecorino and some freshly ground black pepper, just like in the traditional Roman cacio e pepe pasta, it's transformed into a flavorful addition to any meal.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a half-sized sheet pan with aluminum foil.

2.

Line the asparagus in an even layer on the prepared sheet pan.

3.

Drizzle oil and sprinkle the salt, pepper and cheese evenly over the asparagus.

4.

Using your hands, gently toss the asparagus to evenly coat with the oil, cheese and seasonings.

5.

Roast until fork tender, about 16 to 18 minutes. If you prefer a crispier veggie, check for doneness after 10 minutes.

6.

Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with a generous sprinkling of freshly grated pecorino and more black pepper.