Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Out of love for Rome, Italy, Anthony Contrino makes a cacio e pepe roasted asparagus.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 1 bunch pencil asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano, lightly packed, plus more for serving

    • Chef notes

    Roasted asparagus is one of my favorite sides. When coated with a ton of pecorino and some freshly ground black pepper, just like in the traditional Roman cacio e pepe pasta, it's transformed into a flavorful addition to any meal. 

    Swap Option: Use Parmigiano-Reggiano instead of Pecorino Romano.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a half-sized sheet pan with aluminum foil.

    2.

    Line the asparagus in an even layer on the prepared sheet pan.

    3.

    Drizzle oil and sprinkle the salt, pepper and cheese evenly over the asparagus.

    4.

    Using your hands, gently toss the asparagus to evenly coat with the oil, cheese and seasonings.

    5.

    Roast until fork tender, about 16 to 18 minutes. If you prefer a crispier veggie, check for doneness after 10 minutes. 

    6.

    Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with a generous sprinkling of freshly grated pecorino and more black pepper.

    Recipe Tags

    Italian30 Minute Meals5 or less ingredients Comfort FoodAppetizersSide dishes

