Technique tip: To avoid your tortillas from getting hard, place them in a plastic bad while they are still warm. Refrigerate once they completely cool down. Lasts up to one week in the refrigerator.

At the very young age of 8, my mother taught me to make flour tortillas. We were a family of 8, so when making tortillas, we did not use 3 cups of flour, like in this recipe — we made an entire 5-pound bag of flour! Preparing them always brings back memories of me helping my mama in the kitchen, preparing a high stack of tortillas. I hope that someday my kids can recreate memories like these for their children.

Preparation

1.

In a small pot over medium-high heat, add the butter and water. Mix until the butter is completely melted.

2.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder.

3.

Mix in the very warm water with the rest of the ingredients.

4.

Mix the dough until it comes together.

5.

Transfer the dough onto a clean working surface and continue kneading for about 5 minutes or until the dough is nice and smooth.

6.

Place the dough back into the bowl and cover with plastic for 10 to 15 minutes.

7.

Shape the dough into equal-sized rounds, about 1 to 2 inches.

8.

Arrange the rounds on a lightly floured cooking sheet and cover for 10 more minutes.

9.

Preheat your skillet or griddle over medium heat.

10.

Using a rolling pin, shape the dough to a 10- to 12-inch round.

11.

Place on the preheated skillet or griddle for approximately 10 seconds or until you see small bubbles form.

12.

Flip and cook or an additional 15 to 20 seconds.

13.

Flip one last time and cook for 5 to 10 seconds or until your tortillas puffs up.

14.

Place in a tortilla warmer or a kitchen towel to keep them warm and continue with the remaining dough.