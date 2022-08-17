Technique tip: Watch your pots — especially the caramel. Stay at the stove the entire time of cooking.

This Lush Yummies Pie recipe is a family favorite: It was my grandmother's favorite, then my grandfather's, then mine. It's not super complicated to make and uses simple ingredients you usually have around the house to make something truly wonderful.

Preparation

For the pie dough:

1.

Add flour, salt and sugar to the food processor.

2.

Scatter butter cubes over flour.

3.

Add ice water and process until a dough forms.

4.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pie dough and carefully transfer it to a pie plate.

For the pie filling:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Take a bowl and pour in cornstarch, sugar, salt and nutmeg. Add buttermilk, then eggs and melted butter alternatively.

3.

Whisk ingredients altogether until a liquid batter forms, which will be your pie filling.

4.

Pour the filling into the pie shell.

For the caramel sauce:

1.

Heat sugar in saucepan over medium heat in a medium saucepan, stirring constantly with wooden spoon. Sugar will form clumps and eventually melt into a thick brown liquid.

2.

Once sugar is melted, stir in butter. Keep stirring constantly on medium heat to avoid overcooking.

3.

After the butter is melted and combined with caramelized sugar, very slowly stir in 1/2 cup of heavy cream.

4.

Remove from the heat, stir in salt and allow to cool.

To assemble and bake:

Place the pie in the oven and bake for 45 to 55 minutes.

Remove when done and let cool. Drizzle with caramel sauce, slice and enjoy.