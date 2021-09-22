IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burnt Broccoli and Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Courtesy Romel Bruno
Romel Bruno
Ingredients

  • 2 large heads broccoli, cut into medium-size florets
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
  • olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • pancetta, diced
  • 2 large shallots, sliced into thin rings
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

    • Chef notes

    I love to roast my vegetables and roast them hard — especially broccoli and Brussels sprouts, since they are hearty and durable. I love to serve this simple salad warm, with a vinaigrette that’s bright, acidic and onion-y. I render out pancetta to get it crispy, use the fat to cook down my shallot and add a splash of vinegar and Dijon to balance it all out.

    Technique tip: The key to this dish is to not let the broccoli or Brussels get mushy. To avoid this, heat up your sheet pan before adding your vegetables to speed up the charring process. Toss the veggies in their respective bowls and toss the sheet trays into the oven and let them get hot. Once they are, add the vegetables to each pan and let cook. Make sure to check them often and toss them around in the sheet pan to make sure they cook evenly. Once you get your desired amount of char, take them out — do not over-cook them.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F.

    2.

    On two preheated (see Technique Tip) medium sheet pans, place the broccoli on one, the Brussels sprouts on the other, dress both with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Place into the oven and let roast for about 25 to 30 minutes, making sure to periodically toss the veggies to make sure they cook evenly.

    3.

    In a medium-sized cast-iron or sauté pan, put the pancetta in the pan with the heat off. Then turn on the heat on medium-low and render out the pancetta until it's crispy, about 10 to 15 minutes. Take out the pancetta and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.

    4.

    With the remaining fat from the pancetta, cook the shallots on medium-low heat until they become soft and translucent, about 5 to 6 minutes. Turn heat to low, add Dijon, honey, vinegar, and salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

    5.

    Once the Brussels and broccoli are nice and crispy, remove them from the oven and let cool for about 5 to 6 minutes.

    6.

    In a large bowl, toss the veggies with the shallot mixture, toss in the herbs, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve with crispy pancetta over top.

    Burnt Broccoli and Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad

    EasyEntertainingFallHealthySaladsSide dishes

