Ingredients
Chef notes
I'm from upstate New York, so Buffalo anything is always a win. You can serve these spicy chicken cutlet wraps hot or cold — either way, they'll be incredible.
Use my Chicken Cutlets in this recipe.
Technique tip: Let the chicken cutlets sit in the Buffalo sauce for a minute to fully saturate the breadcrumbs with the sauce. Quickly toast your tortillas so they are warm and pliable.
Swap option: You can swap ranch for blue cheese, or a hero roll for the wraps.
Preparation1.
Cut the cooked chicken cutlets into 1-inch squares. Transfer the cut chicken into a mixing bowl and reserve.2.
In a small saucepot over medium-low heat, combine the hot sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Gently warm the sauce until the butter is fully melted, whisking occasionally. Once the sauce is warm and the butter is melted, transfer the warm Buffalo sauce into the mixing bowl with the cut chicken and toss the chicken to fully coat in the sauce. Allow the chicken to sit in the sauce while assembling the wraps.3.
Warm the tortillas briefly over an open flame of a gas burner or in a large pan over medium heat. Lay the warmed tortillas on a clean work surface and begin to assemble.4.
Evenly spoon the Buffalo chicken onto each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, 2 tablespoons blue cheese dressing, 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles and 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes, if using. Tightly roll the wrap up like a burrito then cut in half and serve with any remaining Buffalo sauce for dipping.