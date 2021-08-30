IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 4 cooked chicken cutlets (recipe linked above)
  • 1 cup hot sauce, preferably Franks RedHot
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 (10-inch) sun-dried tomato tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese dressing
  • 4 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I'm from upstate New York, so Buffalo anything is always a win. You can serve these spicy chicken cutlet wraps hot or cold — either way, they'll be incredible.

    Use my Chicken Cutlets in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Let the chicken cutlets sit in the Buffalo sauce for a minute to fully saturate the breadcrumbs with the sauce. Quickly toast your tortillas so they are warm and pliable.

    Swap option: You can swap ranch for blue cheese, or a hero roll for the wraps.

    Preparation

    1.

    Cut the cooked chicken cutlets into 1-inch squares. Transfer the cut chicken into a mixing bowl and reserve.

    2.

    In a small saucepot over medium-low heat, combine the hot sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Gently warm the sauce until the butter is fully melted, whisking occasionally. Once the sauce is warm and the butter is melted, transfer the warm Buffalo sauce into the mixing bowl with the cut chicken and toss the chicken to fully coat in the sauce. Allow the chicken to sit in the sauce while assembling the wraps.

    3.

    Warm the tortillas briefly over an open flame of a gas burner or in a large pan over medium heat. Lay the warmed tortillas on a clean work surface and begin to assemble.

    4.

    Evenly spoon the Buffalo chicken onto each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, 2 tablespoons blue cheese dressing, 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles and 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes, if using. Tightly roll the wrap up like a burrito then cut in half and serve with any remaining Buffalo sauce for dipping.

    Buffalo Chicken Wraps

    Chicken cutlet recipes perfect for weeknight dinners

    Aug. 30, 202104:49

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanChickenComfort FoodEasyLunchMake AheadNo-cookPicnicQuickEntréesSandwiches

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice