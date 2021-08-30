Chef notes

I'm from upstate New York, so Buffalo anything is always a win. You can serve these spicy chicken cutlet wraps hot or cold — either way, they'll be incredible.

Use my Chicken Cutlets in this recipe.

Technique tip: Let the chicken cutlets sit in the Buffalo sauce for a minute to fully saturate the breadcrumbs with the sauce. Quickly toast your tortillas so they are warm and pliable.

Swap option: You can swap ranch for blue cheese, or a hero roll for the wraps.