Technique tip: You can easily increase the recipe yield to feed a larger crowd by using up the entire box of pasta and simply doubling the bruschetta ingredients.

Like I always say, the more bruschetta, the betta. Of course, the standard version — a mouthwatering combo of fresh tomatoes, onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and scrumptious seasonings on top of crispy, toasted garlic bread — is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. But the tasty tomato topper is also a great way to infuse flavor and add pizzazz to pasta. Trust me, it is di-vine!

Preparation

1.

Prepare pasta according to package directions (I use a healthy pasta variety, such as whole-grain, protein-rich or legume-based).

2.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Gently stir to combine, and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

3.

Once the pasta is cooked and drained, add 4 cups to bowl with bruschetta and toss. Add mozzarella or shaved Parmesan, if desired. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, along with extra dashes of olive oil, balsamic and minced basil until it’s perfectly delicious. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to serve.

This will stay fresh in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.