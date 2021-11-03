Chef notes

This is an easy recipe to double or triple and feed a crowd. It's a slight twist on traditional mac and cheese that elevates it but doesn't make it too fancy. It's also fun to scoop the mixture into heatproof mugs and serve them as individual servings. Just stick a spoon in it and hand them out.

Technique tip: It's better to undercook this than overcook it because it can dry out the mac and cheese. You want it to be moist and creamy, not dry. If you find it's a little dry, add a little more milk and cheese and bake it for a few minutes. Cover with foil if you don't plan on serving it right away.

Swap option: This can be done vegan by swapping out the butter for a vegan mayo to grease the dish; vegan cheeses and nut milks also do really well in this recipe, too.