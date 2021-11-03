IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brûléed Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(32)
Alexandra Grablewski
Danny Seo
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 (8-ounce) package macaroni
  • 2 tablespoons grass-fed butter, plus more for greasing dish
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup pumpkin purée
  • 1 pinch nutmeg

    • Chef notes

    This is an easy recipe to double or triple and feed a crowd. It's a slight twist on traditional mac and cheese that elevates it but doesn't make it too fancy. It's also fun to scoop the mixture into heatproof mugs and serve them as individual servings. Just stick a spoon in it and hand them out.

    Technique tip: It's better to undercook this than overcook it because it can dry out the mac and cheese. You want it to be moist and creamy, not dry. If you find it's a little dry, add a little more milk and cheese and bake it for a few minutes. Cover with foil if you don't plan on serving it right away.

    Swap option: This can be done vegan by swapping out the butter for a vegan mayo to grease the dish; vegan cheeses and nut milks also do really well in this recipe, too.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Bring a medium pot filled halfway with water to a boil, and season water with 1 tablespoon salt and the olive oil. Add macaroni and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente.

    3.

    In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the milk and cheese, bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Fold in the pumpkin, remaining salt, nutmeg and cooked macaroni.

    4.

    Grease oven-safe dish with butter. Transfer mixture to dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden, hot and bubbly.

