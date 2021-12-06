IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brown Sugar-Orange Glazed Ham

COOK TIME
3 hrs
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(26)

Kardea Brown
Ingredients

  • 1 (8- to 10-pound) bone-in fully cooked ham
  • 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter

    • Chef notes

    This is a recipe my family always makes during the holiday season. It was originally my grandmother’s, and I put my own twist on it with the Cajun seasoning. We like to use the leftovers to make biscuits and gravy for breakfast the next day. (And don't forget to save that ham bone for soup!)

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 325 F. Place the ham in roasting pan, fat side up. Score the ham in diamond shapes with a sharp knife. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes per pound, or until a meat thermometer registers 140 F when inserted in the thickest portion.

    2.

    While the ham bakes, make the glaze. Combine the brown sugar, Cajun seasoning, orange juice, honey and butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook 2 minutes, until the sugar dissolves.

    3.

    Remove the ham from the oven. Increase the oven temperature to 375 F. Remove about 2 tablespoons pan drippings from the roasting pan and add to the glaze. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the ham. Return the ham to the oven and continue baking until the ham is browned, about 20 more minutes, basting with the pan juices frequently. Slice the ham and serve with the pan juices, if desired.

    Brown Sugar-Orange Glazed Ham

    Recipe Tags

    CajunChristmasComfort FoodEasterEntertainingMake AheadEntrées

