Chef notes

I adore tomatoes and everything you can put them in, like sauces, juices, cocktails, soups and stews. In the past few years, I've actually managed to grow quite a few of these nifty nightshades, and I love the smell of the plant itself. I first tried tomato pie while living in Montgomery, Alabama, and in my opinion, Southerners really know how to make the most of their harvest seasons.

Tomatoes appear in everything from versions of their distinctive relish to chow chow to spectacular barbecue sauces. But, for me, a perfectly ripe tomato can easily be the star of its own show, with little more than a simple sprinkle of salt. This pie is incredibly easy to prepare, especially if using a store-bought pie crust, and really celebrates the depth of flavor in a lush, ripe tomato without obscuring it.

This tomato pie combines well-loved and familiar flavors from foods such as pizza, with the appearance and fluffiness texture of a quiche. The mayonnaise in the filling acts as a great binder when blended with the cheeses in the recipe to create a dish that can stand on its own or is perfect served with a simple green salad for an amazing brunch. Feel free to use the tomato of your choice, but I love heirlooms for their distinctive colors and depth of flavor. Plus, some of the seeds can be saved and sprouted in a wet paper towel to plant a new crop!

Technique tip: Liquid is the enemy! So, after slicing the tomatoes, remove the seeds which hold much of their liquid. Salt them and leave on the rack for roughly 15 minutes to shed the liquid, then blot with paper towel or a clean dish towel. If tomatoes are still too moist, put them in a preheated oven for approximately 10 minutes. Reserve the excess tomato liquid and freeze it in cubes for use in sauces or to make flavor-intense ice cubes for bloody marys.

Swap options: 1½ tablespoons each of garlic powder and onion powder can be substituted for the garlic cloves and onion in the mayonnaise mixture. Parmesan can replace pecorino Romano cheese.