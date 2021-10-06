I love this recipe because it is a quick and easy dish to make when I am on the go. It has a high quality taste with very little effort required. Simple and delicious.

Preparation

1.

Remove steak from the refrigerator 5 to 10 minutes before starting.

2.

Season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.

3.

Place a pan over high heat and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the steak in the pan and cook for 4 minutes on each side.

4.

Add the smashed garlic and rosemary sprigs to the pan. Add the butter, and using a spoon, baste with the melted butter for 45 seconds. Flip the steak and do the same for the other side for 45 seconds.

5.

Remove the steak from the pan and let it rest.

6.

Working one at a time, place a tortilla in the pan and 1/3 of the shredded cheeses.

7.

Slice steak and add on top of the melted cheese.

8.

Fold quesadilla over and use a pan cover to press down on the quesadilla. Repeat with remaining ingredients.