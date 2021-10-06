IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steak Quesadillas

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(12)
Brooklyn Beckham
Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) New York strip steak
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4-5 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 5 sprigs rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • cups shredded white cheese
  • 3 tortillas
  • cups shredded yellow cheese

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is a quick and easy dish to make when I am on the go. It has a high quality taste with very little effort required. Simple and delicious.

    Preparation

    1.

    Remove steak from the refrigerator 5 to 10 minutes before starting.

    2.

    Season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.

    3.

    Place a pan over high heat and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the steak in the pan and cook for 4 minutes on each side.

    4.

    Add the smashed garlic and rosemary sprigs to the pan. Add the butter, and using a spoon, baste with the melted butter for 45 seconds. Flip the steak and do the same for the other side for 45 seconds.

    5.

    Remove the steak from the pan and let it rest.

    6.

    Working one at a time, place a tortilla in the pan and 1/3 of the shredded cheeses.

    7.

    Slice steak and add on top of the melted cheese.

    8.

    Fold quesadilla over and use a pan cover to press down on the quesadilla. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDinnerEasyLunchQuickEntrées

