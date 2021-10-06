Technique tip: Only partially cut open sausages so the sausage is open-faced; do not slice all the way through.

This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood. It's a traditional English breakfast sandwich and I love making my American friends try this English staple.

Preparation

1.

Add the olive oil to a cast-iron skillet set over medium heat, place the bacon in the pan and cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until crispy on both sides. Remove bacon and place onto a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess grease.

2.

Then add sausages into the same pan, searing evenly on all sides. After about 2 to 3 minutes, slice them in half while keeping the two sides attached and cook the inside until crispy. Remove from pan and place onto plate with the bacon.

3.

Add 2 eggs into the same skillet and season with salt and pepper. These should cook quickly with the existing oil in the pan.

4.

Assemble all ingredients on top of the bread to make two sandwiches, drizzle with ketchup, cut in half and serve.