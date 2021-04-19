Chef notes

It's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the broccoli and kale that most people throw away. The gochujang-buttermilk ranch takes it to the next level.

Technique tip: Make this the day before to develop more flavor and tenderize the broccoli. To shred your own broccoli, cut the florets off of the broccoli and reserve. Use a vegetable peeler and peel the broccoli stems to remove the tough, fibrous exterior. Box-grate the stems and florets (on the large holes of the box grater).

Swap option: Traditional coleslaw mix or shredded kale for the broccoli.