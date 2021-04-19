IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
Ingredients

Gochujang-Buttermilk Ranch (makes 1½ cups)
  • 1/2 cup mayo, preferably Hellman's
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 6 tablespoons sliced chives
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill
  • 2 teaspoons gochujang
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • Slaw
  • 3 cups shredded broccoli
  • 1 cup thinly sliced kale stems
  • 1 cup julienned Granny Smith apple
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
  • cups Gochujang-Buttermilk Ranch (recipe above)

    • Chef notes

    It's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the broccoli and kale that most people throw away. The gochujang-buttermilk ranch takes it to the next level.

    Technique tip: Make this the day before to develop more flavor and tenderize the broccoli. To shred your own broccoli, cut the florets off of the broccoli and reserve. Use a vegetable peeler and peel the broccoli stems to remove the tough, fibrous exterior. Box-grate the stems and florets (on the large holes of the box grater).

    Swap option: Traditional coleslaw mix or shredded kale for the broccoli.

    Preparation

    For the Gochujang-Buttermilk Ranch:

    Whisk together all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use. For best flavor, allow to sit overnight.

    For the slaw:

    In a mixing bowl, stir together the shredded broccoli, sliced kale stems, apple, sunflower seeds and Gochujang-Buttermilk Ranch. Use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to mix everything together. Transfer to an airtight food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Delicious vegetable recipes for spring

    April 19, 202105:10

    Recipe Tags

    EasyFourth of JulyHealthyNo-cookPicnicQuickVegetarianSide dishes

