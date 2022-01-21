Technique tip: Dredge the meat in flour before browning for added flavor and thickening of the stew.

This recipe is the perfect heartwarming feel-good food for winter. A rich red wine and tomato broth surrounds tender meat and veggies with a hearty helping of potatoes.

Preparation

1.

In a large mixing bowl, toss the beef brisket cubes with flour, salt and ground black pepper.

2.

Warm a large Dutch oven with the vegetable oil over medium-high heat until you start to see ripples in the oil. Gently place the floured brisket cubes in the pot, making sure not to overcrowd the Dutch oven to ensure browning, and sear until golden-brown on all sides. Remove the browned brisket from the pot and reserve on a plate. Keep all the remaining fat in the pot to continue cooking with.

3.

Reduce the heat to medium-low, then add the smashed garlic cloves and cook until aromatic and lightly golden, then add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute using a wooden spoon to stir into the oil in the pot and gently "fry" the tomato paste to develop its sweetness. Pour in the sherry vinegar and red wine to deglaze the bottom of the pot, using the wooden spoon to scape up all the brown bits, and continue to cook the wine until it is reduced by half.

4.

Once the wine has reduced, return the browned brisket cubes to the Dutch oven and cover the meat with the beef and vegetable broths. Stir in the French onion soup packet and bring the pot to a simmer. Once the pot comes to a simmer, add in the bay leaf and thyme, cover with the lid and reduce the heat to low.

5.

Cook the stew for 1½ hours, stirring occasionally. After cooking for 1½ hours, add in all the remaining vegetables and potatoes, cover and continue to cook for an additional 30 to 45 minutes or until all the vegetables and meat are tender.

6.

Ladle the stew into bowls and serve with crusty bread or ladle over mashed potatoes and enjoy.