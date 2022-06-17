This recipe is a morning game-changer: It’s single-serve, packed with protein and ready in minutes. The crust — a savory, egg-soaked whole-grain tortilla — will get your mouth watering. It’s topped with layers of yummy marinara sauce, melty cheese, flavorful poultry sausage and aromatic basil. The snooze button will finally get some rest — because this slice is worth waking up for.

Preparation

Liberally coat a 10-inch skillet with oil spray and warm over medium heat. Add the eggs, tilting the skillet to evenly distribute them over the bottom of the hot pan. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Place the tortilla on top of the eggs and let the eggs cook and firm, about 2 minutes. If the tortilla’s edges curl up, press them down into the egg with your spatula.

Using a wide spatula, carefully flip the egg and tortilla over. Spread the sauce evenly over the top and sprinkle on the cheese. Add on the sausage pieces. Cover the skillet with a lid to allow the cheese to quickly melt. Remove from the heat and transfer to a plate. Garnish with fresh basil and optional crushed red pepper flakes. Slice into "pizza" triangles and enjoy!