Chef notes

Fresh apricots are one of the loveliest gifts of summer but their season is incredibly short. Preserving them in a simple combination of brandy and sugar is an easy way to capture the sweetness to enjoy later in the year. Brandied apricots are wonderful served with simple cakes, on top of yogurt or ice cream, or on their own with a dollop of crème fraîche. Once the fruit is gone, you can use the remaining apricot-scented liqueur in cocktails. These jars will keep sealed for months in the refrigerator, but once opened, you should plan to consume them within two weeks.

Technique tips: If buying fruit or vegetables to preserve, opt for organic varieties that are free of pesticides. Choose slightly underripe apricots if you'd like them to retain their shape. Very ripe fruit will break down more in the syrup (though they will still be delicious!).

Swap options: Plums, peaches or cherries can be substituted for the apricots. Rum or bourbon can be substituted for the brandy.

Special equipment: Wide-mouth Mason jars with lids and rings in preferred sizes, sterilized.