When the tribal war occurred under T'Challa, I would often keep a pot of stew on the stove at all times. I like to use goat meat because it is fatty and even when braised for long times, the meat stays tender and moist. When goat is not readily available, lamb makes a good substitute.

Slow-braising meats is a tradition in Wakanda during times of conflict. It is to show the family is thinking of the conflict and supporting those who are fighting. You never know who will show up during these conflicts, needing a warm meal.

Preparation

1.

In a large Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

2.

Salt the lamb pieces and add them to the oil. Brown the lamb pieces on each side, about 4 minutes per side.

3.

Transfer the lamb to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

4.

Add the onion to the Dutch oven. Sauté for 2 minutes.

5.

Add the carrots, celery, potatoes and garlic. Sauté for another 2 minutes.

6.

Stir in the bay leaf, cinnamon, ras el hanout, allspice, ginger and lemon juice.

7.

Add the lamb and tomato paste and stir until the vegetables are coated with the tomato paste.

8.

Stir in the tomatoes and beef broth.

9.

Cover and simmer on low heat for 3 hours, or until the lamb meat is tender.

10.

Remove bay leaf and cinnamon stick, and serve with a side of rice.

Reprinted with permission from "Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook" by Nyanyika Banda. Insight Editions, 2022.