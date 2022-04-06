Swap option: To reduce prep time, you can swap canned beans for dried. Reduce cooking time to 10 to 15 minutes. You may use any type of stock you prefer, whether vegetable, chicken or beef. If you don't have stock on hand, you can substitute water.

Beans are so underrated. This recipe is like a hug in a bowl. Serve as is or add more liquid to make a soup. Better yet — slather these thick braised beans on a hot pita. Trust me!

Preparation

For the beans:

1.

Cover beans by 2 inches with cold water. Soak overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, drain soaking liquid and set beans aside.

2.

Heat olive oil in a medium pot. Sauté the ginger and garlic until very fragrant. Add spices, tomato paste and harissa.

3.

Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often until the mixture turns thick and deep brown.

4.

Add beans and cover with the stock. Bring to a boil then lower the heat to a simmer.

5

Cook beans until almost tender, about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of your pot. Add the diced potatoes and finish cooking the beans and potatoes through, about 5 minutes more.

To serve:

Mix in the chopped parsley and cilantro. Add the harissa paste and the olive oil. Mix to combine. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice.