Boxty Irish Potato Pancakes

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Pancakes
Courtesy Donal Skehan
Donal Skehan
Ingredients

Boxty
  • 1 cup peeled and grated raw yukon gold potato
  • 1 cup mashed potato, cooked
  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 6 green onions, finely sliced
  • cups buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 stick butter
  • 1 cup Irish cheddar cheese, grated
  • Sea salt and ground black pepper
To serve
  • Bacon, cooked
  • Egg(s), fried

Chef notes

Boxty potato pancakes are a traditional Irish recipe and they come with a great little rhyme that we were taught growing up: "Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan, if you can’t bake boxty, sure you’ll never get a man." The traditional recipe varies from region to region, but they all use grated raw potato. This is the version that my family makes and they are great with a full Irish breakfast. It's also great served with smoked mackerel.

 

Technique tip: Leaving the batter to rest will help the stability of your finished pancake.

Preparation

1.

Squeeze out and discard any water from the raw grated potato. Add to a large bowl alongside the mashed potato, flour and a pinch of salt. Mix together before adding the green onions, a sprinkle of black pepper and the baking soda and continue to mix until evenly combined. Add the milk, little by little, until you have a wet, dropping consistency.

2.

Heat a non-stick frying pan, or a griddle pan if you have one, over medium-high heat with the butter. When the butter begins to foam, spoon heaped tablespoon measurements of the mixture into the frying pan and fry for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Once you turn them add a little grated cheese and allow to melt for an extra indulgent pancake.

3.

Remove from the pan and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Keep warm in a low oven. Serve with bacon and eggs for a hearty Irish-style breakfast!

