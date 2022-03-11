Technique tip: Leaving the batter to rest will help the stability of your finished pancake.

Boxty potato pancakes are a traditional Irish recipe and they come with a great little rhyme that we were taught growing up: "Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan, if you can’t bake boxty, sure you’ll never get a man." The traditional recipe varies from region to region, but they all use grated raw potato. This is the version that my family makes and they are great with a full Irish breakfast. It's also great served with smoked mackerel.

Preparation

1.

Squeeze out and discard any water from the raw grated potato. Add to a large bowl alongside the mashed potato, flour and a pinch of salt. Mix together before adding the green onions, a sprinkle of black pepper and the baking soda and continue to mix until evenly combined. Add the milk, little by little, until you have a wet, dropping consistency.

2.

Heat a non-stick frying pan, or a griddle pan if you have one, over medium-high heat with the butter. When the butter begins to foam, spoon heaped tablespoon measurements of the mixture into the frying pan and fry for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Once you turn them add a little grated cheese and allow to melt for an extra indulgent pancake.

3.

Remove from the pan and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Keep warm in a low oven. Serve with bacon and eggs for a hearty Irish-style breakfast!