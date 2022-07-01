Bourbon and peach are a perfect pair — especially in this cooling summer treat.

Preparation

Combine the diced peaches, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, kosher salt, heavy cream, bourbon and simple syrup in a blender and puree until smooth. Divide into ice pop molds.

In a food processor, combine the graham crackers, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter, and pulse into fine crumbs. Press the crumbs into the top of the popsicle molds, pressing slightly into the batter (you will have additional crumbs). Insert stick and freeze at least 8 hours.