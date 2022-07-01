IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bourbon Peach Pie Ice Pops

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

  • 4 cups diced ripe peeled peaches (fresh or frozen)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon melted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 2 tablespoons simple syrup
Crumbles
  • 3 graham crackers
  • 1 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon melted butter

Chef notes

Bourbon and peach are a perfect pair — especially in this cooling summer treat.

Preparation

Combine the diced peaches, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, kosher salt, heavy cream, bourbon and simple syrup in a blender and puree until smooth. Divide into ice pop molds.

In a food processor, combine the graham crackers, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter, and pulse into fine crumbs. Press the crumbs into the top of the popsicle molds, pressing slightly into the batter (you will have additional crumbs). Insert stick and freeze at least 8 hours.

Recipe Tags

AmericanSouthernEntertainingPartySummerDrinks

