PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
- 1 pint vanilla chip ice cream
- 6 ounces cherry liqueur
- 4 ounces grenadine
- 2 cups club soda
- Luxardo cherries, for garnish
Chef notes
Inspired by the ever-popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Cherry Garcia, this soda float merges the flavors of the ice cream with a splash of liqueur for an adult twist! If you can't find Luxardo cherries, use maraschino instead.
Technique tip: Mix liquids together before pouring over ice cream.
Preparation1.
Place 2 scoops of ice cream in a high ball glass. Set aside.2.
Mix together cherry liqueur, grenadine and club soda.3.
Pour about 1/2 cup of soda mixture over the ice cream. Stir to combine, garnish with cherry and serve.