11 skin-soothing products to use after getting waxed

Boozy Cherry Garcia Soda Float

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Cool off with this banana chocolate ice cream cake, boozy floats

Katie Stilo
Ingredients

  • 1 pint vanilla chip ice cream
  • 6 ounces cherry liqueur
  • 4 ounces grenadine
  • 2 cups club soda
  • Luxardo cherries, for garnish

Chef notes

Inspired by the ever-popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Cherry Garcia, this soda float merges the flavors of the ice cream with a splash of liqueur for an adult twist! If you can't find Luxardo cherries, use maraschino instead.

Technique tip: Mix liquids together before pouring over ice cream.

Preparation

1.

Place 2 scoops of ice cream in a high ball glass. Set aside.

2.

Mix together cherry liqueur, grenadine and club soda.

3.

Pour about 1/2 cup of soda mixture over the ice cream. Stir to combine, garnish with cherry and serve.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartySummerDrinks

