Chef notes

Blueberry French toast is the best way I can think of to greet a new day. My alarm goes off at 5 a.m., five days a week. Off to yoga I go; my weeks are very structured, and I usually cater on Saturday nights. By the time Sunday comes, I am ready to relax. This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to celebrate Sunday. You can assemble it on Friday or Saturday and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because all that yummy goodness has time to really soak into the bread. Blueberry season in Mississippi is long and plentiful. I will go to the farmers market to stock up and will eat half in the car on the way home. I put them in salads, on cereal, in smoothies and in this delicious French toast.

Technique tip: Coating the blueberries in flour stops them from turning the French toast purple.