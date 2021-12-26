Chef notes

This easy and healthy salad was inspired by a dish Sheinelle Jones used to get at Trader Joe's. The store no longer sells it, so I made this version for her to enjoy whenever the craving strikes. The black beans, corn, cilantro and lime add bold Southwestern flavor to the fluffy couscous. It's perfect for a quick lunch, a satisfying side dish or serving over salad.

Swap option: Use chickpeas instead of black beans.