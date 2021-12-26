IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Bean Couscous Salad

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Stilo Recipe
TODAY
Katie Stilo
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup uncooked couscous
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 limes, juiced and zested
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 6 scallions, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 cup frozen fire-roasted corn kernels, thawed
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This easy and healthy salad was inspired by a dish Sheinelle Jones used to get at Trader Joe's. The store no longer sells it, so I made this version for her to enjoy whenever the craving strikes. The black beans, corn, cilantro and lime add bold Southwestern flavor to the fluffy couscous. It's perfect for a quick lunch, a satisfying side dish or serving over salad.

    Swap option: Use chickpeas instead of black beans.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring chicken broth to a boil in a small saucepan and stir in couscous. Remove pot from the heat and cover. Let stand for about 5 minutes.

    2.

    In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, and lime zest. Add scallions, red pepper, cilantro, fire-roasted corn and black beans, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

    3.

    Fluff the couscous using a fork to break up any clumps. Add to the bowl with the vegetables and mix to combine. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

    Black Bean Couscous Salad

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYEasyHealthyLunchQuickSnackVegetarianAppetizersSalads

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa