Ingredients
Chef notes
This easy and healthy salad was inspired by a dish Sheinelle Jones used to get at Trader Joe's. The store no longer sells it, so I made this version for her to enjoy whenever the craving strikes. The black beans, corn, cilantro and lime add bold Southwestern flavor to the fluffy couscous. It's perfect for a quick lunch, a satisfying side dish or serving over salad.
Swap option: Use chickpeas instead of black beans.
Preparation1.
Bring chicken broth to a boil in a small saucepan and stir in couscous. Remove pot from the heat and cover. Let stand for about 5 minutes.2.
In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, and lime zest. Add scallions, red pepper, cilantro, fire-roasted corn and black beans, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.3.
Fluff the couscous using a fork to break up any clumps. Add to the bowl with the vegetables and mix to combine. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.