Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 24 ounces dark chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 3 (7-ounce) packages British tea cookies, such as Goya Maria

    • Chef notes

    I recently wrote an article about the two women that influenced me into the culinary world: Teita (my grandmother) and Kivi, my family's live-in maid. Through their recipes, techniques and culinary education, I was able to find myself in the kitchen. This Lebanese version of Biscuit au Chocolat is featured in the article and truly symbolizes the childhood cookie that all kids in Lebanon grew up eating. My grandmother would make this for us and keep it in the freezer for whenever we were behaving. Give it a try — it takes just three easy steps.

    Technique tip: The better the chocolate, the better the cookie.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a medium saucepan, warm the heavy cream.

    2.

    Combine the dark chocolate and salt in a heat-safe bowl and pour the hot heavy cream over it. Stir the chocolate until it is fully melted and combined.

    3.

    Using your hands, crumble the cookies into small-to-medium-size pieces. Add cookies to chocolate ganache and fold to combine.

    4.

    Scoop 1/3 of the chocolate onto a square piece of parchment paper, fold the edges over the mixture and, using your hands from the outside of the parchment, gently roll it into a log about 2 to 3 inches in diameter. Repeat, making two more chocolate logs.

    5.

    Wrap each one tightly in aluminum foil and place in the freezer for at least 1 to 2 hours and can keep for up to a month.

    6.

    To serve, unwrap the cookie logs and slice into 1/2-inch discs.

