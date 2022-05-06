Technique tip: One way I like to know if a pancake is ready to flip is by waiting until I see bubbles starting to rise out of the batter.

This is my favorite pancake recipe because it makes extremely fluffy pancakes. It reminds me of my childhood. This recipe also doesn't require buttermilk or anything you don't already typically store at home which makes for quick, last-minute weekend fun.

Preparation

1.

Mix the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a bowl.

2.

In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, eggs and butter.

3.

Slowly start adding your dry ingredients in, but don't over-mix, just enough to incorporate the ingredients (small lumps are OK). This is where you can get playful and mix in any fun toppings like sprinkles, chocolate chips, fruit, basically whatever you want!

4.

Heat a griddle over medium heat until a few drops of water flicked onto the surface skitter across it. Lightly grease the griddle with butter.

5.

Pour about 1/4 cup of the batter onto the griddle for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on top and the edges of the pancakes are set, about 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden brown on the other side, about 30 seconds more. Keep warm until all the pancakes are cooked.

6.

Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more butter to the griddle as needed. Stack the pancakes on top of one another on a serving platter. Enjoy!