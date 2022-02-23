Growing up, there was a big glass bottle of this vinaigrette on the counter at all times. There still is. My mom, Carole, makes it by the big-batch in her food processor and it's what we use on our almost-nightly after-dinner salads. As far as I can tell, it does not go bad, but if you don't make salads very often, divide this in half and keep one on the counter and the other in the fridge.

Preparation

Spoon the Dijon mustard into a food processor and add the shallot. Season aggressively with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Pulse until the shallot is finely chopped, then add extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and balsamic or cider vinegar. Blend until the dressing is emulsified. Taste and adjust with more vinegar and salt.

Reprinted from "That Sounds So Good" by Carla Lalli Music. Copyright © 2021 by Carla Lalli Music. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Andrea Gentl and Martin Hyers. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.