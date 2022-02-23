IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Upgrade your routine with 75% off innovative beauty products

Big-Batch Vinaigrette

PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(9)

Pasta with cacio e walnut recipe: Try this new twist on Italian classic

Feb. 23, 202205:12
Carla Lalli Music
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(9)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 medium shallot, roughly chopped
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic or cider vinegar

Chef notes

Growing up, there was a big glass bottle of this vinaigrette on the counter at all times. There still is. My mom, Carole, makes it by the big-batch in her food processor and it's what we use on our almost-nightly after-dinner salads. As far as I can tell, it does not go bad, but if you don't make salads very often, divide this in half and keep one on the counter and the other in the fridge.

Preparation

Spoon the Dijon mustard into a food processor and add the shallot. Season aggressively with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Pulse until the shallot is finely chopped, then add extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and balsamic or cider vinegar. Blend until the dressing is emulsified. Taste and adjust with more vinegar and salt.

Reprinted from "That Sounds So Good" by Carla Lalli Music. Copyright © 2021 by Carla Lalli Music. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Andrea Gentl and Martin Hyers. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Big-Batch Vinaigrette

Recipe Tags

EasyNo-cookQuickDips and SpreadsSalads

More Dips and SpreadsSee All

Crab Rangoon

Homemade Low Fat Cream Cheese Spread in a Bowl

Cream Cheese

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

Close-up Foccacia skewers with tomato bloody mary dip on wooden board

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Cranberry-Orange Wine Glaze

Poblano-Corn Cheese Dip

Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Pizza Dip

Creamy Artichoke Dip with Homemade Pita Chips