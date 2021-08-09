Ingredients
Chef notes
I absolutely adore a cream sauce! This hearty, vegetable-filled lasagna has a thick layer of this creamy goodness. That cream sauce combined with the ratatouille and cheese makes for a showstopper of a recipe.
Use my Ratatouille in this recipe.
Technique tip: Make sure you place some of the ratatouille in the baking dish first then noodles then cream sauce. The combination of sauces will cook those noodles to perfection.
Swap option: A traditional meat and tomato sauce is also dynamite in this lasagna.
Preparation
For the béchamel sauce:
Melt butter in a medium pot. Whisk in flour and continue to whisk for 10 minutes. Add 2 cups of milk, bay leaf, nutmeg and salt. Continue to whisk. Once the sauce gets thick, add 2 more cups of milk and continue to whisk. Once thickened, turn off heat.
For the lasagna:1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Place 1 cup ratatouille on the bottom of an oven-safe casserole dish. Follow with oven-ready lasagna noodles then more of the ratatouille, then béchamel sauce and then mozzarella. Repeat with remaining ingredients.3.
Bake lasagna for 45 minutes until done.