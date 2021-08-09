Chef notes

I absolutely adore a cream sauce! This hearty, vegetable-filled lasagna has a thick layer of this creamy goodness. That cream sauce combined with the ratatouille and cheese makes for a showstopper of a recipe.

Use my Ratatouille in this recipe.

Technique tip: Make sure you place some of the ratatouille in the baking dish first then noodles then cream sauce. The combination of sauces will cook those noodles to perfection.

Swap option: A traditional meat and tomato sauce is also dynamite in this lasagna.