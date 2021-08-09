IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Best Vegetable Lasagna Ever

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(120)
TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell
Ingredients

Béchamel Sauce
  • 2 sticks butter
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons salt
    • Lasagna
  • 4 cups leftover ratatouille (recipe linked above)
  • 1 box no-boil lasagna noodles
  • 1 recipe Béchamel (recipe above)
  • 6 cups shredded mozzarella

    • Chef notes

    I absolutely adore a cream sauce! This hearty, vegetable-filled lasagna has a thick layer of this creamy goodness. That cream sauce combined with the ratatouille and cheese makes for a showstopper of a recipe.

    Use my Ratatouille in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Make sure you place some of the ratatouille in the baking dish first then noodles then cream sauce. The combination of sauces will cook those noodles to perfection.

    Swap option: A traditional meat and tomato sauce is also dynamite in this lasagna.

    Preparation

    For the béchamel sauce:

    Melt butter in a medium pot. Whisk in flour and continue to whisk for 10 minutes. Add 2 cups of milk, bay leaf, nutmeg and salt. Continue to whisk. Once the sauce gets thick, add 2 more cups of milk and continue to whisk. Once thickened, turn off heat.

    For the lasagna:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place 1 cup ratatouille on the bottom of an oven-safe casserole dish. Follow with oven-ready lasagna noodles then more of the ratatouille, then béchamel sauce and then mozzarella. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

    3.

    Bake lasagna for 45 minutes until done.

    How to make a delicious vegetable lasagna

    Aug. 9, 202105:45

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianComfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyMake AheadSummerVegetarianEntrées

