IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Shop All Day': Tried and true in beauty, kitchen and more— starting at $5

The Best Roasted Garlic Bread

COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
@jakecohen / TikTok
Jake Cohen
COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 4 whole bulbs garlic, each with the top sliced off
  • olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 baguette

    • Chef notes

    This incredibly delicious recipe is easy, comforting and contains one of the most magical ingredients there is to cook with: roasted garlic! I make compound butter all the time to keep in my fridge and freezer to step up meals. I had a gorgeous baguette so decided to make the garlickiest garlic bread there was with one of my basil-filled butter mixtures. It's definitely taken off because people love garlic bread as much as I do.

    Swap option: Use whatever herbs you love, add cheese if you want, and mix and match fats. A nice, salted butter is great, but you could also brown it first, use olive oil instead or even schmaltz!

    Preparation

    1.

    Drizzle garlic with olive oil and wrap it in aluminum foil.

    2.

    Roast in the oven at 400 F for 1 hour.

    3.

    In a bowl, mix together butter, basil, salt and crushed red pepper.

    4.

    When the garlic is tender to the touch, squeeze out all the soft garlic meat into the butter mixture and stir until smooth.

    5.

    Brush baguette halves with butter mixture very liberally.

    6.

    Return to oven at 400 F and bake for 15 minutes until it's nice and golden.

    7.

    Remove the garlic bread from oven, slice into pieces and enjoy that garlic breath!

    The Best Roasted Garlic Bread

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanItalianComfort FoodEasyEntertainingQuickAppetizersHors d'OeuvresSide dishes

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa