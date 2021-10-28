Chef notes

This incredibly delicious recipe is easy, comforting and contains one of the most magical ingredients there is to cook with: roasted garlic! I make compound butter all the time to keep in my fridge and freezer to step up meals. I had a gorgeous baguette so decided to make the garlickiest garlic bread there was with one of my basil-filled butter mixtures. It's definitely taken off because people love garlic bread as much as I do.

Swap option: Use whatever herbs you love, add cheese if you want, and mix and match fats. A nice, salted butter is great, but you could also brown it first, use olive oil instead or even schmaltz!