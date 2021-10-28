Ingredients
Chef notes
This incredibly delicious recipe is easy, comforting and contains one of the most magical ingredients there is to cook with: roasted garlic! I make compound butter all the time to keep in my fridge and freezer to step up meals. I had a gorgeous baguette so decided to make the garlickiest garlic bread there was with one of my basil-filled butter mixtures. It's definitely taken off because people love garlic bread as much as I do.
Swap option: Use whatever herbs you love, add cheese if you want, and mix and match fats. A nice, salted butter is great, but you could also brown it first, use olive oil instead or even schmaltz!
Preparation1.
Drizzle garlic with olive oil and wrap it in aluminum foil.2.
Roast in the oven at 400 F for 1 hour.3.
In a bowl, mix together butter, basil, salt and crushed red pepper.4.
When the garlic is tender to the touch, squeeze out all the soft garlic meat into the butter mixture and stir until smooth.5.
Brush baguette halves with butter mixture very liberally.6.
Return to oven at 400 F and bake for 15 minutes until it's nice and golden.7.
Remove the garlic bread from oven, slice into pieces and enjoy that garlic breath!