Chef notes

Zhajiangmian translates to "fried sauce noodles" and is traditionally made with fresh hand-pulled noodles. It is a classic Beijing dish. There are many different variations — some are saucier than others — but I like the traditional Zhajiang noodle, which is slightly drier. I also prefer to add minced garlic as well as traditional leeks and ginger for the aromatics, including Shaoxing rice wine, Sichuan peppercorns and chile oil. I use smoked lardons instead of traditional belly pork (known as the "five layers of heaven," a reference to the skin, fat, meat, fat, skin) because of its smoky-salty cured flavors.

Technique tips: The trick is to dry fry the lardons in the wok until the fat is slightly crispy. Make sure you dice the bacon pieces into small pieces for a good bite.

Swap option: You can use small pieces of diced chicken or smoked tofu instead of smoked bacon lardons.