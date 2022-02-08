Hot pot is a popular communal way to eat throughout China, especially in the winter, and each region of China has its own take on the feast. In general, hot pot consists of an herbal broth in which participants cook their own food. Thinly sliced meats, fresh vegetables and seafood are popular. Beijing-style hot pot incorporates many influences from the Northeast and Mongolia, including an emphasis on very delicately sliced beef and lamb. Hot pot also features a DIY sauce bar that includes interesting flavor profiles such as chive paste, fermented tofu and sesame.

Preparation

For the broth:

In a stock pot, cover beef or lamb bones with cold water. Bring to a boil and let boil for 3 minutes, until a layer of gunk forms. Remove bone and reserve. Discard the rest of the water. Rinse and rub bones in cold water until water runs clear.

In a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, cover bones with 4 quarts water. Add ginger and onion. Cook at high pressure for 45 minutes. Release and strain. Taste and season with salt, sugar and chicken powder or MSG. On its own, the broth should taste barely underseasoned and look very clear.

For the dipping sauce:

In a small bowl, combine desired ingredients and mix until smooth. If it's too clumpy, add some warm broth to thin out the mixture.

For the hot pot:

In a pot, bring strained stock and the leek, ginger, mushrooms, dates, shiitakes, goji berries and dried shrimp to a simmer. Let simmer for about 15 minutes. Add the daikon and get ready to eat.

To serve, bring the hot pot to a boil. Using chopsticks, place slices of raw meat, tofu and vegetables in the boiling broth and swish until cooked through. Enjoy with the dipping sauce.