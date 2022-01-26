I've always loved beets. Their color is incredible and their flavor is deep, sweet and peppery. This "salad," which can be served warm or cold, is a celebration of wintertime fruits and veg, which saves money if you make it this winter. It's tasty, filling, healthy and elegant, sure to elevate so many main dishes.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

2.

Wash and dry beets. Place the beets onto a sheet of foil that can fully encapsulate them (but don't wrap them up yet).

3.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper. Seal up in the foil, place on a sheet tray and bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until very tender (test with pairing knife, should penetrate all the way to the center with little resistance). Set aside to cool.

4.

Toast walnuts in a sauté pan and set aside.

5.

If using Sumo oranges, peel them, pull apart the segments, cut them in half and place them into the mixing bowl. If using navel oranges, peel them, segment them and remove the seeds, then place into the mixing bowl.

6.

When the beets have cooled, gently peel them with a kitchen rag, cut each into 6 wedges and place them in the mixing bowl with the toasted walnuts, remaining olive oil, salt and pepper, and garnish with herb leaves. Place the beets onto a plate and put dollops of goat cheese around the plate.