Swap option: Try serving with ramen noodles instead of spaghetti.

Technique tip: Using a crockpot is easier, but this can also be done in the oven at 350 F for about 3 to 3½ hours.

Birria is hot right now — and with this simple recipe, you won't need to travel to get it. In this recipe, a slow cooker does most of the work. All you have to do is a little prep and then savor the delicious results.

Preparation

1.

Scrape out and discard the seeds from all of the chiles.

2.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and toast the dried chiles for 2 to 3 minutes, moving them often so that they do not burn.

3.

Cover the chiles with 2 inches of water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Once the water begins to boil, turn the heat off and allow the chilis to soak in the water for another 15 minutes.

4.

Add the chiles and water to a blender, as well as the salt, pepper, olive oil, onion, garlic, cinnamon, oregano, cumin, ginger, beef stock, white vinegar and tomatoes, and blend until smooth.

5.

Place a pan oven over high heat.

6.

Pat the beef dry with a paper towel and season the meat generously with salt.

7.

Sear beef on all sides until a nice crust develops. Transfer meat to a slow cooker.

8.

Pour sauce over the beef, add in the bay leaves and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until it shreds apart easily. Adjust salt to taste.

9.

Serve the beef over the spaghetti and garnish with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro and crema.