PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
This sparkling cocktail is inspired by Jenna Bush Hager's book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time." The herb-infused drink is a bright and refreshing sip. It's filled with sweet and sour flavors, reflective of memories with family.
Preparation
Add citrus juices, thyme syrup and vodka to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake cold for 10 seconds.
Double strain into a tall Collins glass. Top with club soda and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, lemon and lime.