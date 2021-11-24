IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beautiful in its Thyme Cocktail

PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Tiffanie Barriere
Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 ounce thyme-infused simple syrup
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • club soda
  • thyme sprigs, lemon slices and lime slices, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    This sparkling cocktail is inspired by Jenna Bush Hager's book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time." The herb-infused drink is a bright and refreshing sip. It's filled with sweet and sour flavors, reflective of memories with family.

    Preparation

    Add citrus juices, thyme syrup and vodka to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake cold for 10 seconds.

    Double strain into a tall Collins glass. Top with club soda and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, lemon and lime.

