Ingredients
Chef notes
These blondies are perfect for enjoying while having fun in the sun. They're sweet and satisfying, but with a lighter feel than traditional chocolate brownies. They are super easy, super delicious and great for the beach.
Technique tip: Under-bake the blondies by 5 minutes for an extra chewy and moist result.
Swap option: Swap your favorite chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips or a mix of all three!
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick spray.2.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the melted butter with the light brown sugar, eggs and vanilla, and whisk smooth. Once smooth, add in your all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt, and mix to form a batter. Once the batter is made, fold in the white chocolate chips and the butterscotch chips.3.
Evenly spread the contents of the blondie batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and allow the blondie bars to cool to room temperature.4.
Once cool, cut to desired size and store at room temperature covered with plastic wrap or transfer to a zip-top bag or food-safe container until ready to eat.