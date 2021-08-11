Chef notes

These blondies are perfect for enjoying while having fun in the sun. They're sweet and satisfying, but with a lighter feel than traditional chocolate brownies. They are super easy, super delicious and great for the beach.

Technique tip: Under-bake the blondies by 5 minutes for an extra chewy and moist result.

Swap option: Swap your favorite chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips or a mix of all three!