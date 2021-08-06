Chef notes

This simple, no-pectin jam recipe can be made with your favorite berries or even a combination. Made with simple ingredients you already likely have at home; you can enjoy fresh homemade jam in less than an hour from start to finish. This small-batch jam is meant for short term storage and should be kept in a refrigerator and consumed within 3 months (sealed) or 2 weeks (once jars are opened).

Technique tip: Add flavor to your jam by adding in vanilla bean seeds, simmering the fruit with a cinnamon stick or even a pinch of chile flakes.

Swap option: Though a great way to preserve fresh summer berries, you can also make this recipe with frozen berries off season.

Special equipment: Mason jars with lids and rings (about 16 ounces total; use your preferred jar sizes).