Derrell Smith
Ingredients

Chicken
  • 4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into tender-sized pieces
  • 3 cups buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 3 tablespoons salt, divided
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 2-3 cups panko breadcrumbs
  • vegetable oil, for frying
Non-Blue Cheese Dip
  • 1/2 cup yogurt
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped red onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives or scallion
  • 1 heaping teaspoon kosher salt
Hot Chicken Seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
  • 4 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1/3 cup tablespoons hot oil

Chef notes

This recipe reminds me of Shake 'n Bake chicken commercials when I was a kid. It's a fun one to get the kids involved with, since there's lots to be measured and mixed. The finished product is deliciously crispy chicken in a spiced hot sauce and served with a tangy yogurt dip on the side.

Technique tip: Ideally, allow the chicken to marinate for 24 hours.

Swap option: You can also use tenders.

Preparation

For the chicken:

1.

Add chicken pieces, buttermilk, Sriracha and 2 teaspoons of salt to a zip-top bag and refrigerate for 2 hours.

2.

Combine flour, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Add beaten eggs into another shallow bowl, and panko into a third separate bowl.

3.

Dredge chicken in the flour mixture and shake off the excess; then coat in the egg; then roll in panko until well-coated.

4.

Heat oil to 350 F in a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot. Fry chicken for about 5 to 6 minutes or until golden-brown and cooked through.

For the non-blue cheese dip:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and place in fridge until ready to serve.

For the hot chicken seasoning:

In a bowl, stir together all ingredients.

To serve:

Coat the fried chicken pieces in hot chicken seasoning sauce and serve immediately with non-blue cheese dip on the side.

Barberton-Style Fried Chicken

Recipe Tags

AmericanChickenComfort FoodEntertainingSuper BowlTailgatingAppetizersEntrées

