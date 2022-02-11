Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into tender-sized pieces
- 3 cups buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha
- 3 tablespoons salt, divided
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 2-3 cups panko breadcrumbs
- vegetable oil, for frying
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red bell pepper
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped red onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives or scallion
- 1 heaping teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
- 4 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon chile powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1/3 cup tablespoons hot oil
Chef notes
This recipe reminds me of Shake 'n Bake chicken commercials when I was a kid. It's a fun one to get the kids involved with, since there's lots to be measured and mixed. The finished product is deliciously crispy chicken in a spiced hot sauce and served with a tangy yogurt dip on the side.
Technique tip: Ideally, allow the chicken to marinate for 24 hours.
Swap option: You can also use tenders.
Preparation
For the chicken:1.
Add chicken pieces, buttermilk, Sriracha and 2 teaspoons of salt to a zip-top bag and refrigerate for 2 hours.2.
Combine flour, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Add beaten eggs into another shallow bowl, and panko into a third separate bowl.3.
Dredge chicken in the flour mixture and shake off the excess; then coat in the egg; then roll in panko until well-coated.4.
Heat oil to 350 F in a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot. Fry chicken for about 5 to 6 minutes or until golden-brown and cooked through.
For the non-blue cheese dip:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and place in fridge until ready to serve.
For the hot chicken seasoning:
In a bowl, stir together all ingredients.
To serve:
Coat the fried chicken pieces in hot chicken seasoning sauce and serve immediately with non-blue cheese dip on the side.