Chef notes

This recipe reminds me of Shake 'n Bake chicken commercials when I was a kid. It's a fun one to get the kids involved with, since there's lots to be measured and mixed. The finished product is deliciously crispy chicken in a spiced hot sauce and served with a tangy yogurt dip on the side.

Technique tip: Ideally, allow the chicken to marinate for 24 hours.

Swap option: You can also use tenders.