Swap option: You can use avocado oil instead of butter. An optional protein to use scallops, blackened or grilled fish preferably catfish, sea-bass, cod or lobster tail.

Technique tips: Cook grits until there is no grit/grain taste. Should be smooth and creamy cook low to slow. When cooking shrimp pay close attention to the color and opaqueness to avoid overcooking. As soon as the thick part of the shrimp has turned pink and gone from that translucent look to opaque, it's done.

This dish really represents my Southern roots and my family. Growing up, I would always look forward to my mother's smoked Gouda grits paired with my father's barbecue shrimp.

Preparation

For the smoked Gouda grits:

1.

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken broth and butter to a boil over medium-high heat.

2.

Add the grits in a steady stream and whisk quickly.

3.

Turn the heat down to medium-low and cook the grits until tender and creamy, 7 to 8 minutes.

4.

Add more liquid, if needed, to achieve the desired consistency.

5.

Fold in the smoked Gouda and season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the barbecue shrimp:

1.

Melt together the olive oil and butter over medium-high heat.

2.

Add the bell peppers, minced garlic and onion, and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the sausage and stir to combine.

3.

Season the shrimp on each side with the smoked paprika and Creole seasoning.

4.

Make room in the pan to add the shrimp and nestle them into the peppers, onion and sausage mixture. Add Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar.

5.

Cook the shrimp for 4 minutes, then flip them, and continue cooking until the shrimp are pink and tender, 1 to 2 minutes more.

6.

Place grits in bowl, layer shrimp with vegetables and sauce in the center, then garnish with a little shredded Gouda, minced green onions and salt and pepper to taste.