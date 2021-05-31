I guarantee you've never had shepherd's pie like this! Instead of traditional ground meat, gravy and mashed potatoes this pie is filled with smoky leftover rib meat and barbecue sauce and topped with creamy, delicious macaroni and cheese.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Warm a skillet over medium heat and swirl in the vegetable oil. Add the onions and peppers and cook them until soft. Toss in the garlic and cook for about 1 more minute.

3.

Add the leftover rib meat to the skillet and season salt and pepper. Mix in the barbecue sauce and remove from heat.

4.

Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.

5.

Spread the rib mixture in the pan, then spread the mac and cheese over it. Top everything with 1 cup of cheddar and pop into preheated oven and bake 30-45 minutes, or until the cheese sauce bubbles lightly around the edges. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.