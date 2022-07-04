Ingredients
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 dashes Worcestershire
- 2 pounds ground chuck beef, 80/20 blend
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- Hawaiian rolls
- hot and sweet dill pickle sandwich slices
Chef notes
All of the taste of a backyard barbecue in one bite! It's the perfect way to utilize extra ground beef. Enjoy this quick and tasty homemade barbecue sauce with rolls and pickles for a fast, bite-size app that will please everybody.
Technique tip: You can use a slow cooker to simmer meatballs.
Swap option: You can utilize any leftover ground meat: beef, pork, chicken; or can do a meatball with beef and pork.
Preparation
For the barbecue sauce:
Place all ingredients in a medium sauce pot, whisk all ingredients until fully incorporated, bring to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes.
For the meatballs:1.
Preheat oven to 400 F.2.
Place all ingredients (except the vegetable oil) in a large bowl, and mix together until fully incorporated.3.
Form mixture into meatballs by rolling into golf-ball-sized balls by hand.4.
In a large cast-iron pan, add vegetable oil and bring to medium-high heat on stovetop.5.
Brown meatballs on all sides, about 6 to 8 minutes, remove meatballs from pan with slotted spoon, wipe all excess oil out of pan and evenly arrange meatballs back in the pan.6.
Pour the barbecue sauce all over meatballs, cover with aluminum foil and place in preheated oven. Bake meatballs about 25 to 30 minutes, removing foil for the last 10 minutes, until barbecue sauce is bubbling and sticky, and meatballs are lacquered and cooked through.
To serve:
Serve meatballs with Hawaiian rolls and pickles.