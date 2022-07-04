Chef notes

All of the taste of a backyard barbecue in one bite! It's the perfect way to utilize extra ground beef. Enjoy this quick and tasty homemade barbecue sauce with rolls and pickles for a fast, bite-size app that will please everybody.

Technique tip: You can use a slow cooker to simmer meatballs.

Swap option: You can utilize any leftover ground meat: beef, pork, chicken; or can do a meatball with beef and pork.