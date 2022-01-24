Chef notes

This is my go-to lunch these days. I always meal prep on Sundays so having some pulled chicken and cooked quinoa on hand makes lunch very easy. Just add some cheese, avocados and maybe an extra squeeze of barbecue sauce and you're in business!

Technique tip: You can prep the chicken and quinoa ahead of time so it makes throwing together lunch super simple. If I have time, I prefer to cook my chicken in the crockpot, using 6 chicken thighs, 1 white onion sliced and 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce. I cook on low for about 6 to 7 hours and then shred and refrigerate for later. Or you can use a store-bought chicken and tossed with a little bit of store-bought barbecue sauce to save even more time.

Swap option: Use any kind of grain as the base, such as farro, rice, bulgar, etc.