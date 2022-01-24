IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Gaby Dalkin
Ingredients

  • cups cooked quinoa
  • 1/2 cup fresh corn, cut from the cob
  • 1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup shredded barbecue chicken
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 3-4 tablespoons shredded white cheddar cheese
  • barbecue sauce, to taste
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • cilantro, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This is my go-to lunch these days. I always meal prep on Sundays so having some pulled chicken and cooked quinoa on hand makes lunch very easy. Just add some cheese, avocados and maybe an extra squeeze of barbecue sauce and you're in business!

    Technique tip: You can prep the chicken and quinoa ahead of time so it makes throwing together lunch super simple. If I have time, I prefer to cook my chicken in the crockpot, using 6 chicken thighs, 1 white onion sliced and 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce. I cook on low for about 6 to 7 hours and then shred and refrigerate for later. Or you can use a store-bought chicken and tossed with a little bit of store-bought barbecue sauce to save even more time.

    Swap option: Use any kind of grain as the base, such as farro, rice, bulgar, etc.

    Preparation

    In a large bowl, toss together the quinoa, corn, black beans, chicken and avocado. Season with salt and pepper.

    Transfer mixture onto a bowl and top with shredded cheese, barbecue sauce, scallions and cilantro. 

    Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad

