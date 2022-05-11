IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Banana 'Sushi'

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Rachel Mansfield
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup crushed toppings of choice
  • 1 banana
  • 1-2 tablespoons creamy nut butter

Chef notes

This is my go-to snack — and my kids love it, too! It is so easy to get creative with it and use any spreads or toppings you like. Plus, it is a fun activity to do with your kids — just ask my three-year-old and one-year-old.

Technique tip: For the banana, not too ripe and not too green works best.

Swap option: For toppings, I love using granola, unsweetened coconut flakes, cacao nibs, anything!

Preparation

1.

Place the crushed toppings onto a small plate and set aside.

2.

Peel the banana and evenly cover the banana with your choice of nut butter on a cutting board.

3.

Place the coated banana in the toppings and roll many times to cover completely (I like to use a fork or my hands and press down).

4.

Cut the banana into 1/4-inch pieces and enjoy.

Recipe Tags

5 or less ingredients EasyHealthyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickSnackDesserts