PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup crushed toppings of choice
- 1 banana
- 1-2 tablespoons creamy nut butter
Chef notes
This is my go-to snack — and my kids love it, too! It is so easy to get creative with it and use any spreads or toppings you like. Plus, it is a fun activity to do with your kids — just ask my three-year-old and one-year-old.
Technique tip: For the banana, not too ripe and not too green works best.
Swap option: For toppings, I love using granola, unsweetened coconut flakes, cacao nibs, anything!
Preparation1.
Place the crushed toppings onto a small plate and set aside.2.
Peel the banana and evenly cover the banana with your choice of nut butter on a cutting board.3.
Place the coated banana in the toppings and roll many times to cover completely (I like to use a fork or my hands and press down).4.
Cut the banana into 1/4-inch pieces and enjoy.