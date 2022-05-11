Chef notes

This is my go-to snack — and my kids love it, too! It is so easy to get creative with it and use any spreads or toppings you like. Plus, it is a fun activity to do with your kids — just ask my three-year-old and one-year-old.

Technique tip: For the banana, not too ripe and not too green works best.

Swap option: For toppings, I love using granola, unsweetened coconut flakes, cacao nibs, anything!