IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now! Hoda's latest episode of 'Making Space' is with Sheryl Crow

Banana and Cardamom Ice Cream

PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Warm spiced, refreshingly cold banana cardamom ice cream.
Warm spiced, refreshingly cold banana cardamom ice cream.TODAY
Samah Dada
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 frozen bananas, sliced
  • 1 heaping tablespoon creamy almond butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons non-dairy milk (just enough to get the blender going)

    • Chef notes

    If an ice cream maker hasn't yet made it into your stash of kitchen devices, I just want to remind you that it is totally OK! This dairy-free dessert will be here to satisfy ice cream cravings and all you need is a good blender to make it. Frozen bananas create a super creamy ice cream-like base, while cardamom adds a fun kick to amp up the flavor. Dairy-free desserts for the win! 

    Preparation

    1.

    In a blender, blitz together all ingredients until the mixture is smooth and resembles a soft-serve consistency. You may need to add a little extra milk to get everything well blended, but don't overdo it or else you'll end up with a smoothie. 

    2.

    Eat immediately or transfer to a container and freeze for a minimum of 1 hour. Scoop and enjoy!

    Banana and Cardamom Ice Cream

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients Dairy-freeVeganDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies