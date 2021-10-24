If an ice cream maker hasn't yet made it into your stash of kitchen devices, I just want to remind you that it is totally OK! This dairy-free dessert will be here to satisfy ice cream cravings and all you need is a good blender to make it. Frozen bananas create a super creamy ice cream-like base, while cardamom adds a fun kick to amp up the flavor. Dairy-free desserts for the win!

Preparation

1.

In a blender, blitz together all ingredients until the mixture is smooth and resembles a soft-serve consistency. You may need to add a little extra milk to get everything well blended, but don't overdo it or else you'll end up with a smoothie.

2.

Eat immediately or transfer to a container and freeze for a minimum of 1 hour. Scoop and enjoy!