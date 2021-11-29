Chef notes

Vodka sauce? Amazing. Baked ziti? Amazing. Baked penne alla vodka? Mind blowing! This pasta dish is my favorite go-to for parties since you can prepare it in advance and cook it right before serving for a hot, bubbling entree that's full of creamy, salty Italian flavors.

Technique tips: Be careful when adding the vodka. You can pull the skillet from the flame to be safe to ensure that the alcohol does not ignite.

Do not overcook the pasta or it will be too mushy after baking.

Swap Option: Use ziti or cavatappi instead of penne.