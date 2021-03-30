Chef notes

This recipe could not be easier: All you need is a blender and some creativity. Get the kids involved and they can have it for breakfast or dessert. Chocolate chips, dried or fresh fruit, even a little whipped cream and the versions are endless — just search #BakedOats on TikTok and you'll see!

Technique tip: If you can get your hands on a small blender, a single portion comes together in a jiff. Or, make a triple batch and have breakfast for days.

Swap options: This recipe is super customizable. Off sugar? Omit it. Love fruit? Add it to the mix or on top.