Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe could not be easier: All you need is a blender and some creativity. Get the kids involved and they can have it for breakfast or dessert. Chocolate chips, dried or fresh fruit, even a little whipped cream and the versions are endless — just search #BakedOats on TikTok and you'll see!
Technique tip: If you can get your hands on a small blender, a single portion comes together in a jiff. Or, make a triple batch and have breakfast for days.
Swap options: This recipe is super customizable. Off sugar? Omit it. Love fruit? Add it to the mix or on top.
Preparation
For the Basic Baked Oats:1.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a ramekin.2.
Place all ingredients into the blender and whirl on high until mixture is fully combined, smooth and pourable. You will need to add a few tablespoons of water to get it grooving.3.
Pour the mixture into the prepared ramekin.4.
Bake for 20 minutes. When ready, the edges will pull away from the sides of the ramekin and a toothpick inserted in the middle will come out clean.
For the Apple Brown Betty Baked Oats:1.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a ramekin.2.
Place the oats, egg, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, maple syrup and applesauce into the blender and whirl on high until mixture is fully combined, smooth and pourable. Add a few tablespoons of water to get it moving and blended.3.
Mix in apple (of your choice) and then transfer to the prepared ramekin.4.
Bake for approximately 25 minutes. When ready, the edges will pull away from the sides of the ramekin and a toothpick inserted in the middle will come out clean.5.
Add a dollop of whipped cream and a dehydrated apple slice on top.