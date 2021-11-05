IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 9 award-winning toys every kid will want this year, according to experts 

Simple Mediterranean Chopped Salad

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Melissa Ben-Ishay
Melissa Ben-Ishay
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Salad base
  • 2 large cucumbers (or 6 to 8 baby cucumbers), finely diced
  • 1 red onion, finely diced
  • 4 Roma tomatoes, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup Kalamata olives (optional), finely chopped
    • Dressing
  • juice of 2 lemons
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon salt

    • Chef notes

    This salad is the reason I married my husband. I wish I was kidding, but I'm not. It's inspired by mother-in-law, who made a similar version with iceberg lettuce and a dressing that changed my life during my first visit to Israel. Every finely diced bite is so refreshing yet full of savory, tangy flavor. I use this dressing for everything and it hits the spot every time.

    Special equipment: A tomato knife with a serrated edge works best for dicing the tomatoes.

    Preparation

    1.

    Thoroughly rinse all your veggies.

    2.

    Finely dice the cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and olives, if using, and add to a salad bowl.

    3.

    Drizzle with lemon juice, then add olive oil and salt.

    4.

    Gently mix together until all the veggies are thoroughly coated.

    5.

    Enjoy as a side salad or with some crunchy tortilla chips.

    Simple Mediterranean Chopped Salad

    Recipe Tags

    MediterraneanEasyHealthyQuickSalads

    More SaladsSee All

    Romaine Caesar Gratin

    Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad

    Steak Cobb Salad

    Joanna Gains' Asian Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette

    Joanna Gaines' Asian Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette

    Southern Caesar Salad with Cornbread Croutons

    Roasted Veggie Kale Salad

    Camila McConaughey Quinoa and Shrimp Medley + Warm Kale Salad

    Warm Kale Salad with Apples and Pancetta

    STEFANO SECCHI: Tagliatelle Ragu + Kale Salad + Cacio e Pepe Salad + Pasta Pomodoro + Olive Oil Cake

    Tuscan Kale Salad

    Cacio e Pepe Salad

    LAURA VITALE: Roast Turkey + Turkey Noodle Salad + Turkey Enchiladas

    Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad