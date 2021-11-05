Ingredients
Chef notes
This salad is the reason I married my husband. I wish I was kidding, but I'm not. It's inspired by mother-in-law, who made a similar version with iceberg lettuce and a dressing that changed my life during my first visit to Israel. Every finely diced bite is so refreshing yet full of savory, tangy flavor. I use this dressing for everything and it hits the spot every time.
Special equipment: A tomato knife with a serrated edge works best for dicing the tomatoes.
Preparation1.
Thoroughly rinse all your veggies.2.
Finely dice the cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and olives, if using, and add to a salad bowl.3.
Drizzle with lemon juice, then add olive oil and salt.4.
Gently mix together until all the veggies are thoroughly coated.5.
Enjoy as a side salad or with some crunchy tortilla chips.