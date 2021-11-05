Chef notes

This salad is the reason I married my husband. I wish I was kidding, but I'm not. It's inspired by mother-in-law, who made a similar version with iceberg lettuce and a dressing that changed my life during my first visit to Israel. Every finely diced bite is so refreshing yet full of savory, tangy flavor. I use this dressing for everything and it hits the spot every time.

Special equipment: A tomato knife with a serrated edge works best for dicing the tomatoes.