Green Goddess Salad

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
3 to 5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Melissa Ben-Ishay
Melissa Ben-Ishay
Ingredients

Salad base
  • 1 small head iceberg lettuce, finely diced
  • 3-4 cucumbers, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup chives, finely diced
  • 1 bundle green onion or scallions
    • Green Goddess dressing
  • juice of 2 lemons
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 small shallot
  • 1/3 cup chives (optional)
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, cashews or nut of choice
  • 1 cup fresh torn basil leaves
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 teaspoon salt

    • Chef notes

    I made this green goddess salad last summer for my girlfriends and it knocked us all off our feet. It’s a vegan pesto dressing with all the green veggies you have on hand. Feel free to improvise anywhere you see fit! Nuts, greens and oil in the dressing can be subbed out for other varieties you have on hand and you can do that for the veggies in the salad as well. Go wild.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place all salad ingredients in a big bowl.

    2.

    Add all liquid dressing ingredients to a blender, then add the dry dressing ingredients and blend until smooth.

    3.

    Pour dressing over salad and mix well. Enjoy!

    Recipe Tags

    Dairy-freeEasyHealthyVeganVegetarianSalads

