Everyone laughs at the end of Thanksgiving dinner about how they're so full but, somehow, they still have room for dessert. My family is certainly no exception — especially when it comes to pies. This one, an ode to a classic flavor combo, couldn't be simpler to make. Whether it's eaten warm out of the oven or cold the next morning for breakfast, my family and friends go crazy for it, and hopefully yours will, too!

Preparation

1.

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Set the pie shell on a baking sheet.

2.

In a small bowl, beat the eggs well. Set aside.

3.

In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, cinnamon, vanilla extract, honey, kosher salt and peanut butter, and whisk well to combine.

4.

Then, add in the beaten eggs and stir with a rubber spatula. Once combined, stir in the chocolate chips (try not to over-mix, as you don't want too many air bubbles in your filling!).

5.

Carefully pour the mixture into the pie shell and place the baking tray into the oven to bake for 60 minutes.

6.

Once baked, take out the pie from the oven and set it to cool. If desired, sprinkle the top with sea salt for extra crunch and flavor. Serve and enjoy!