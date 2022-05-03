Chef notes

Getting breakfast in before a busy day is almost unheard of for me. To help me stay on track, I love prepping these cheesy, herby and peppery bacon-packed danishes the day before. You can pop these freezer-friendly danishes right into the oven or microwave whenever you're ready to enjoy them. They're perfect for a last-minute breakfast on-the-go.

Technique tip: If you'd like to save them for later, allow them to cool completely and place into an airtight storage bag and freeze them for up to 9 months. To reheat, place in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes or in the oven at 350 F for 8 to 10 minutes.